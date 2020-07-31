|
Nockemann Harry Passed away peacefully at QA Hospital on Sunday 19 July, aged 80 years.
No time to say goodbye,
our hearts are broken.
You have left a huge gap in our lives
but you will live on in our hearts
and minds forever.
Loved and missed so much
by wife Pam, children Karin and Rob, daughter-in-law Jane, grandchildren Andrew, Katie, Kirsten and Jim
and great grandson Alfie.
Funeral service at The Oaks
on Friday 7th August 1.45pm.
To make an online donation to
British Heart Foundation please visit www.funeralcare.co.uk
Published in Portsmouth News on July 31, 2020