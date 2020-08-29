Home

M Coghlan Ltd (Fareham)
Westbury Road
Fareham, Hampshire PO16 7XU
01329 282711
FRENCH Hazel
(neé Tanner) Passed away suddenly on August 14th, 2020,
aged 77 years. Now reunited with
her husband Donald. Mother to
Tina and Laura, and grandmother
to Holly, George and Emily.
Greatly loved and will be deeply missed by her family and so many friends.
Due to current restrictions a private funeral will be taking place.
Attendance will be by invite only. Donations if desired to British Heart Foundation or Hampshire & Isle of Wight Air Ambulance may be sent to
M Coghlan Funeral Directors, Westbury Rd, Fareham, PO16 7XU.
Tel: 01329 282711.
Published in Portsmouth News on Aug. 29, 2020
