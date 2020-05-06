|
|
|
HARVEY Heather My dearest friend for
the past 67 years.
Passed away aged 73 years
in South Africa Lodge on 3rd May.
Her wish was always
to be reunited with her
Mum, Dad and brother Norman.
Such a lovely kind person who loved poetry and had her poems published.
Loved reading and listening
to her favourite music.
Her Tuesday morning outings to
Waterlooville stopped due to the
Coronavirus isolation.
Leaving her sister Carol and family.
So sorry not to have been with you Heather, to hold your hand.
Happy loving memories
will stay in my heart forever.
God bless, rest in peace now
in Heavens Garden xx
Heartbroken,
Jean, John and family.
Enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Waterlooville. Details to follow.
Published in Portsmouth News on May 6, 2020