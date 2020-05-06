Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Co-Operative Funeralcare Waterlooville
320 London Road
Waterlooville, Hampshire PO7 7DU
02392 266105
Resources
More Obituaries for Heather Harvey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Heather Harvey

Notice Condolences

Heather Harvey Notice
HARVEY Heather My dearest friend for
the past 67 years.
Passed away aged 73 years
in South Africa Lodge on 3rd May.
Her wish was always
to be reunited with her
Mum, Dad and brother Norman.
Such a lovely kind person who loved poetry and had her poems published.
Loved reading and listening
to her favourite music.
Her Tuesday morning outings to
Waterlooville stopped due to the
Coronavirus isolation.
Leaving her sister Carol and family.
So sorry not to have been with you Heather, to hold your hand.
Happy loving memories
will stay in my heart forever.
God bless, rest in peace now
in Heavens Garden xx
Heartbroken,
Jean, John and family.
Enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Waterlooville. Details to follow.
Published in Portsmouth News on May 6, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -