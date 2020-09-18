|
|
|
PHILLIPS (née Sherwood)
Heather Gloria Miss Sherwood sadly passed away
on 6th September 2020, aged 83.
Her funeral service will be held at
The Oaks Crematorium, Havant on Monday 28th September 2020 at
1.45p.m. As numbers are limited due to Covid-19, please contact the family should you wish to attend.
Family flowers only by request, donations if desired to the Enham Trust, may be sent c/o Lee Fletcher Funeral Services, 95 High St, Cosham PO6 3AZ, Tel no: 023 9238 4455,
or donate online using URL: https://www.funeralguide.co.uk
/81053
Published in Portsmouth News on Sept. 18, 2020