Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lee Fletcher Funeral Services Ltd (Cosham, Portsmouth)
95 High Street
Portsmouth, Hampshire PO6 3AZ
023 9238 4455
Resources
More Obituaries for Heather Phillips
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Heather Phillips

Notice Condolences

Heather Phillips Notice
PHILLIPS (née Sherwood)
Heather Gloria Miss Sherwood sadly passed away
on 6th September 2020, aged 83.
Her funeral service will be held at
The Oaks Crematorium, Havant on Monday 28th September 2020 at
1.45p.m. As numbers are limited due to Covid-19, please contact the family should you wish to attend.
Family flowers only by request, donations if desired to the Enham Trust, may be sent c/o Lee Fletcher Funeral Services, 95 High St, Cosham PO6 3AZ, Tel no: 023 9238 4455,
or donate online using URL: https://www.funeralguide.co.uk
/81053
Published in Portsmouth News on Sept. 18, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -