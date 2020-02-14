|
MARCH Helen Patricia Sadly passed away on the
22nd January 2020 aged 93 years.
Funeral Service to be held at Southdown's Natural Burial Ground, Droxford Road, East Meon on Wednesday 26th February at 10.30am.
Please wear appropriate footwear for the torraine (wellies/boots welcome).
Family flowers only.
Donations, if desired, can be made online at www.funeralcare.co.uk and selecting Tributes & Donations or by cheque, payable to the RSPCA and sent c/o The Cooperative Funeralcare,
320 London Road,
Waterlooville, PO7 7DU.
Published in Portsmouth News on Feb. 14, 2020