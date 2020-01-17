|
|
|
BEST Henry William
'Best' Passed away on 31st December 2019, aged 79. Much loved dad of David and Karen, loving grandad of Natalie, Daniel. Emily and Jessica. He will be very sadly missed by all of his family and many friends. Funeral service to take place at St Saviours Church, Stamshaw on Friday 7th February at 12.00pm. Flowers welcome or, if desired, donations to Cancer Research can be made payable by cheque c/o
Co-operative Funeralcare,
68 St James' Road, Southsea, PO5 4HZ.
Telephone: 02392 823 855.
Published in Portsmouth News on Jan. 17, 2020