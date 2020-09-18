|
ODEY Henry Stephen
(Harry) Sadly passed away on
3rd September 2020, aged 97 years.
Family only funeral service to be held at Catherington Cemetery on
Thursday 8th October at 10am. Donations in Harry's name to
The Rowans Hospice would be most appreciated and can be made online at www.funeralcare.co.uk or by cheque, made payable to the charity and sent c/o Co-operative Funeralcare,
320 London Road, Waterlooville,
Hants, PO7 7DU.
We are the Portsea boys,
we are the Portsea boys.
We know all our manners,
we spend all our tanners,
we are respected wherever we go.
Walking around the Old Bone yard
with Woodbines in our mouths,
you should here that Copper shout,
'put that f---- Woodbine out!'
We are the Portsea boys.
Henry Stephen Odey.
Published in Portsmouth News on Sept. 18, 2020