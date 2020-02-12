|
|
|
TURNER Herta Sadly passed away on 20th January, 2020,
in the Royal Infirmary Hospital,
Aberdeen, aged 88 years.
Will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her family and friends in Scotland, Hampshire, Germany
and South Africa.
Family cremation service
will be held in Aberdeen on
Thursday 13th February 2020.
A service in celebration of Herta's
life will be held in the Portchester Crematorium, North Chapel at 12:45pm on Wednesday 4th March, 2020.
All who knew Herta are
welcome to attend.
Published in Portsmouth News on Feb. 12, 2020