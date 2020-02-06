|
Bolt Hilary Rosamund Died at Q.A Hospital on
26th January 2020,
aged 64 years.
Much loved and sorely missed.
Funeral Service to be held on
Thursday 20th February 2020, in
St James Church, Emsworth, at 12.30pm followed by a Committal
at Warblington Cemetery.
The wake will follow at the Community Centre (not the Parish Hall as previously advised). All are welcome.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if desired, can be made by cheque payable to Christian Aid,
and can be sent C/O
W. Wraight & Son, The Square, Emsworth, Hampshire, PO10 7EG.
Tel. No: 01243 372255.
Published in Portsmouth News on Feb. 6, 2020