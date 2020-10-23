|
|
|
Benfield Howard 'Basher' Sadly passed away on
11th October, aged 56 years.
He will be greatly missed by all his family, partner and friends.
There will be a private family funeral due to current restrictions at Portchester Crematorium on
Friday 30th October at 2pm.
The cortege will paige past Fratton Park ( Frogmore Road ) at 1.20pm so well wishers can pay their respects.
Flowers welcome by all C/o
Co-operative Funeralcare,
157 Fratton Road, Portsmouth, PO1 5ER Tel 02392 863031 or donations in Basher's memory via https://www.funeralcare.co.uk/tributes-and-donations.
Published in Portsmouth News on Oct. 23, 2020