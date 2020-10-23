Home

The Co-Operative Funeralcare Portsmouth
157 Fratton Road
Portsmouth, Hampshire PO1 5ER
02392 863031
Benfield Howard 'Basher' Sadly passed away on
11th October, aged 56 years.
He will be greatly missed by all his family, partner and friends.
There will be a private family funeral due to current restrictions at Portchester Crematorium on
Friday 30th October at 2pm.
The cortege will paige past Fratton Park ( Frogmore Road ) at 1.20pm so well wishers can pay their respects.
Flowers welcome by all C/o
Co-operative Funeralcare,
157 Fratton Road, Portsmouth, PO1 5ER Tel 02392 863031 or donations in Basher's memory via https://www.funeralcare.co.uk/tributes-and-donations.
Published in Portsmouth News on Oct. 23, 2020
