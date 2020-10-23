|
Benfield Howard
(Basher) A very dear and respected
Nephew and Cousin.
Very often through his lifetime,
Basher had to deal with health
problems, but always came smiling
through never complaining.
A dedicated and lifetime
supporter of Portsmouth F.C.
Sincere condolences to our brother
Dave and Caroline for their sad loss.
Also to Bashers partner Sue,
who took him under her wing.
Now free from pain Basher.
Rest in peace.
Uncle Mick, Mike, Mandy, Michael, Brodie, Melissa and Neil. X
Published in Portsmouth News on Oct. 23, 2020