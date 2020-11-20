|
GARDNER Iain Vernon It is with deep sadness that we are announcing that Iain passed away
at home on 4th November.
A devoted and loving Husband to Lynne and wonderful Dad to Jo & Kari.
He will be greatly missed by
all who knew and loved him.
Due to current restrictions his service will be attended only by close family
and friends. Family flowers only.
If you wish, you can make a donation
to The Rowans in memory of Iain.
Please contact Moore's Traditional Funeral Directors 02392 175462
for further information.
Published in Portsmouth News on Nov. 20, 2020