BELL Ian Dr Ian Bell passed away peacefully at home
on 8th June, aged 56.
Loving husband for 32 years to Debbie, a doting father to Joe and Milly, much loved father-in-law to Jess and Rich, and proud 'Papa Moon' to his grandchildren, Rupert and Iris.
A kind, gentle and humble
man of great worth.
Private family funeral.
No flowers please.
Donations for Children's Brain Tumour Research Centre, if desired, via justgiving.com/fundraising/dribell or may be sent to M Coghlan Funeral Directors, Westbury Rd, Fareham,
PO16 7XU. Tel: 01329 282711
Published in Portsmouth News on June 15, 2020