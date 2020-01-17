Home

Downer Ian Godfrey RIP 1950 - 2020.

Has died from Multiple-Sclerosis on January 13th 2020 aged 69.
A brave brother and uncle who took up the challenge and battled against the odds.
Will always be remembered and loved by his family and friends.
Love from your Brothers Paul, Philip, Steven, Terry, Christopher and Michael,
Sister-in-Law Susan, Niece Bridget, Great-Niece Katie and Great-Nephew Maxwell.

A funeral service for Ian will be held at Portchester Crematorium North Chapel on Thursday January 23rd 2020 at 2.15pm.
Floral tributes are welcome to be sent c/o Elkin & Bell Funerals Ltd,
186 Nobes Avenue, Bridgemary
PO13 0HY Tel: 01329 600050
Published in Portsmouth News on Jan. 17, 2020
