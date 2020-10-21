|
Ebbutt Ian Charles Passed away peacefully in the
care of the wonderful Rowans Hospice on 9th Of October 2020,
after a long battle with illness.
Much loved husband, father, grandad and uncle who will be sadly missed.
With all our love, Pat, Michael, Alex, Antony, Pauline, Jessica and Olivia
The funeral service to be held at
The Oaks Crematorium on
Friday 30th October 10.45am.
Please note attendance of
funeral services has been restricted.
If you wish to attend please contact
the Funeral Director.
Please do not send flowers, instead donations, to The Rowans Hospice would be greatly appreciated and can be made at www.funeralcare.co.uk
/tributes-and-donations
or via Cheque.
Any queries please contact
Co-operative funeralcare, Baffins
02392698362
Published in Portsmouth News on Oct. 21, 2020