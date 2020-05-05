Home

Ian Grey

Ian Grey Notice
Grey Ian Passed away on
08 April 2020, aged 64.
He will be very sadly missed by
all of his family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at
Roman Grove Cemetery on
19 May 2020 at 10:30am,
Sadly, due to social distancing guidelines, this will be a closed service.
Family flowers only, If desired, donations can be made at www.funeralcare.co.uk
/tributes-and-donations or payable
by cheque to: PDSA or RSPCA c/o
Coop Funeralcare, 86 Trinity Street, Fareham, PO16 7SJ.
Telephone: 01329 280249
Published in Portsmouth News on May 5, 2020
