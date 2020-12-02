|
INGLE Ian Michael
2/4/40-28/11/20
RIP. Passed away after a long illness, peacefully at home.
Will be sadly missed by his wife Debbie,
2 children, 4 grandchildren
and 5 great grandchildren.
Lived and worked in Gosport,
moved to Brighton 2018.
Known to Scout movement for many years, also Garsons Garden Centre and Collingwood Barracks/mess.
Family request no flowers,
donations may be sent to Deborah Ingle at 36 Dorothy Avenue, Peacehaven,
East Sussex, BN10 8HT.
Contact via mobile 07752624448.
Published in Portsmouth News on Dec. 2, 2020