Smith Ian David It is with great sadness
the family of Ian David Smith announces his passing on
Friday 20th December, aged 90 years.
A service in celebration of Ian's life will take place at The Oaks Crematorium on Tuesday 7th January 2020 at 10am.
All who knew Ian are very
welcome to attend.
Family flowers only and donations
to 'MS Society' will be gratefully
received on the day or send to:
The Searson Family Funeral Service,
319 Copnor Road, Portsmouth PO3 5EG
(023) 92 665795 www.searsons.net
Ian was born in Seafield Gosport,
on the 16th November 1929.
He joined the Navy at the age of 15
and served for 25 years before
taking up employment at IBM for a short period and then finally with Portsmouth Water Company before retiring through ill health.
He was much loved by all 5 generations of his family. He will be lovingly remembered by his children;
Carolyn, Gwendolyn, David and Zanna; his grandchildren Donald, Peter,
Eva, Amy, Callum, Ian and Louis;
great grandchildren and
great, great grandchildren.
Published in Portsmouth News on Jan. 3, 2020