Matthews Irene Passed away on 26th May 2020,
aged 86.
You'll be very sadly missed by loving husband Don, sons Andy and Neil,
all your grandchildren and the rest
of the family.
You'll be forever in our hearts,
but now at peace with brother
Tom and son Darren.
There will be a private funeral service at Portchester Crematorium on Wednesday 10th June. No flowers,
but donation welcome to Marie Curie c/o Taylor & Wallis, 125/127 West Street, Portchester, PO16 9UF.
Alternatively donate online https://www.justgiving.com/
fundraising/Irene-Matthews
Published in Portsmouth News on June 6, 2020