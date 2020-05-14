Home

Iris Fox

Iris Fox Notice
FOX Iris Eileen 29-01-1924 - 01-05-2020

Mother
She always used to wait for us,
Anxious if we were late,
In Winter by the window,
In Summer by the gate.

And though we teased her tenderly,
About giving such loving care,
The long road home seemed
far more safe,
Because she waited there.

Her thoughts were always full of us,
Our home with love she'd fill,
And so I think that where she is,
She must be waiting still.

Waiting till we come home to her,
Anxious if we are late,
Watching from Heaven's window,
Shining from Heaven's gate.

We promise we won't be
too long mum,
Keep waiting by the gate.
Your broken hearted sons,
Gedy and Harry
Published in Portsmouth News on May 14, 2020
