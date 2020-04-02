|
Newman Iris Kathleen Sadly passed away on the
24th March 2020, aged 91.
Much loved by her sons Terry, Desmond, Melvyn and Ian and their wives and partners, and her grandchildren and great-grandsons.
Will be greatly missed by
all her family and friends.
A restricted funeral service in memory of Iris will be held on Monday the 6th of April 2020 at 12:15 p.m. for IMMEDIATE FAMILY ONLY in accordance with current Coronavirus guidance.
Family flowers only. Donations to the RNLI may be made through
Lee Fletcher Funeral Directors, Cosham or online via the following link: https://www.funeralguide.co.uk/
75483.
Published in Portsmouth News on Apr. 2, 2020