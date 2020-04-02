Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lee Fletcher Funeral Services Ltd (Cosham, Portsmouth)
95 High Street
Portsmouth, Hampshire PO6 3AZ
023 9238 4455
Funeral service
Monday, Apr. 6, 2020
12:15
Lee Fletcher Funeral Services Ltd (Cosham, Portsmouth)
95 High Street
Portsmouth, Hampshire PO6 3AZ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Iris Newman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Iris Newman

Notice Condolences

Iris Newman Notice
Newman Iris Kathleen Sadly passed away on the
24th March 2020, aged 91.
Much loved by her sons Terry, Desmond, Melvyn and Ian and their wives and partners, and her grandchildren and great-grandsons.
Will be greatly missed by
all her family and friends.
A restricted funeral service in memory of Iris will be held on Monday the 6th of April 2020 at 12:15 p.m. for IMMEDIATE FAMILY ONLY in accordance with current Coronavirus guidance.
Family flowers only. Donations to the RNLI may be made through
Lee Fletcher Funeral Directors, Cosham or online via the following link: https://www.funeralguide.co.uk/
75483.
Published in Portsmouth News on Apr. 2, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -