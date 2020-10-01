|
|
|
Simms Iris Rosemary Passed away peacefully at home on 22nd September 2020, aged 84.
Much loved Mum, Nan,
Great Grandmother, Sister and Auntie.
She will be missed so much by
her family and many friends.
Sleep peacefully, now reunited
with her beloved John. God Bless you.
Funeral Service is to take place at
The Oaks Havant Crematorium on
15th October 2020 at 13.00.
Family flowers only.
Donations for Macmillan Cancer Support can be made online at
much-loved.com or through the branch at Southern Co-op Leigh Park,
224 Dunsbury Way, Leigh Park,
Havant, PO9 5BQ
Private family funeral due to restricted numbers caused by COVID-19.
Published in Portsmouth News on Oct. 1, 2020