Hickmott Isabel Aged 93
Passed away peacefully at home on Friday 13th March with her loving Husband of 71 years Anthony by her side.
Thank you, my love, for the wonderful 80 years we have had together and all the fantastic memories we have made. My one and only love.
Funeral service is to take place on
Monday 30th March at
Portchester Crematorium at 10.45am
in the North Chapel.
All flowers Welcome
C/o Forever Together Funeral Care,
8 Charlotte Street,
PO1 4AJ, Tel: 02392733645
Published in Portsmouth News on Mar. 23, 2020