Hickmott Isobel Aged 93.
Passed away peacefully at home on Friday 13th March with her loving Husband of 71 years Anthony by her side.
Thank you, my love, for the wonderful 80 years we have had together and all the fantastic memories we have made. My one and only love.
Due to the current circumstances
this funeral service will no longer go ahead but a memorial service will
take place at a later date.
All enquiries to
Forever Together Funeral Care
02392 733645
Published in Portsmouth News on Mar. 24, 2020