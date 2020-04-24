|
|
|
DENNETT Ivor Donald Late of Church Road, Locksheath
and local Painter and Decorator.
Sadly passed away on the 18th April 2020 at the Queen Alexandra Hospital, aged 83 years.
Much loved father of Bryan and grandfather of James.
Due to current restrictions,
Ivor's funeral service will be
attended by immediate family only.
Donations if desired, with cheques made payable to either the
Stroke Association or the
British Lung Foundation can be sent care of A H Freemantle Funeral Directors, 46 South Street, Titchfield, PO14 4DY or online at
www.ivordennett.muchloved.com
Published in Portsmouth News on Apr. 24, 2020