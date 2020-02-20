|
ELLCOME Ivor Kenneth
(Ken) Passed away suddenly on Monday 3rd February 2020, whilst on holiday in India.
Very much loved husband of Jo,
loving Father of Nick and Russell
and devoted grandfather.
Funeral service will be held at
St Mary's Church, Fratton at 1.30pm
on Monday 24th February 2020;
followed by a private committal
at Portchester Crematorium,
South Chapel. Family flowers only
but donations, if desired, to the
British Heart Foundation C/o
Forever Together Funeral Care,
197 Allaway Avenue,
Portsmouth, PO6 4HG
Tel: 02392382444
Published in Portsmouth News on Feb. 20, 2020