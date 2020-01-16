Home

The Co-Operative Funeralcare Waterlooville
320 London Road
Waterlooville, Hampshire PO7 7DU
02392 266105
Ivy Jervis

Ivy Jervis Notice
JERVIS Ivy Joan (née Worley), 'Our Ive', passed away peacefully on 9 January 2020 after a long illness so bravely borne.

Beloved wife to John (together for
over 60 years), loving mum to
John junior, wonderful mother-in-law to Helen and brilliant Nanny to Toby.
Ivy was the love of our lives
and will be so sadly missed.

The funeral and celebration of her life is to be held at Portchester Crematorium
at 1:00pm on Wednesday 29 January.
Flowers may be sent to
Co-op Funeralcare, Waterlooville.
Published in Portsmouth News on Jan. 16, 2020
