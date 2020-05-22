|
|
|
WARREN Ivy May Sadly passed away on
17th May 2020 and will be sadly
missed by all her family.
The funeral service will be held on Monday 1st June 2020, 2 p.m. at Portchester Crematorium for IMMEDIATE FAMILY ONLY.
Family flowers only by request but donations, if desired, for
'Naomi House and Jacksplace' can be made online via the following link https://www.funeralguide.co.uk/77610 or by cheque made payable to the charity c/o Lee Fletcher
Funeral Services Ltd, 95 High Street, Cosham, PO6 3AZ.
Published in Portsmouth News on May 22, 2020