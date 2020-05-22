Home

Lee Fletcher Funeral Services Ltd (Cosham, Portsmouth)
95 High Street
Portsmouth, Hampshire PO6 3AZ
023 9238 4455
Ivy Warren Notice
WARREN Ivy May Sadly passed away on
17th May 2020 and will be sadly
missed by all her family.
The funeral service will be held on Monday 1st June 2020, 2 p.m. at Portchester Crematorium for IMMEDIATE FAMILY ONLY.
Family flowers only by request but donations, if desired, for
'Naomi House and Jacksplace' can be made online via the following link https://www.funeralguide.co.uk/77610 or by cheque made payable to the charity c/o Lee Fletcher
Funeral Services Ltd, 95 High Street, Cosham, PO6 3AZ.
Published in Portsmouth News on May 22, 2020
