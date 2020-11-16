|
|
|
Hicks Jack 28.03.1922 - 9.11.2020
Sadly passed away at home
on the 9th November.
The beloved husband of Dot,
Dad to John and wife Jean,
Lou and husband Sam, Baz and Jackie.
A very modest veteran who lived life
to the full having many adventures
during his long life.
A real gentleman he will be missed by all his loving family, his wife, children, Grand children and great grand children as well as the many friends he made throughout his life. He can now rest in peace in the loving arms of Marianne, Ken, Mark and John.
Forever in all our hearts.
A graveside service will take place
at Milton Cemetery on
25th November 2020 at 1 pm.
Flowers are welcome and may be sent to Co-operative Funeralcare,
157 Fratton Road, Portsmouth, Hampshire. PO1 5ER
Published in Portsmouth News on Nov. 16, 2020