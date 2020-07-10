Home

South Downs Funeral Service Ltd (Denmead, Waterlooville)
The Old Post Office House, Hambledon Road, Denmead
Waterlooville, Hampshire PO7 6NN
02392 231567
Jack Pickles

Jack Pickles Notice
PICKLES Jack Widower of the late Edith.
Formerly of Locksway Road, Milton.
Retired carpenter with the NHS
at St James Hospital.

Jack sadly passed away at his home
in North End, Portsmouth on the
5th July 2020, aged 89 years.

He will be sadly missed by his
loving daughter Tracey, son in law
Bob, granddaughter Hattie and
all his family and friends.

The family would like to thank the district nurse, NHS carers and
Enthuse carers.

The funeral service, which will be
by invited attendance only due to
the current situation, will take place
on Tuesday 28th July 2020 at the
Oaks Crematorium at 11.30am.
Family flowers only please

Donations may be made by sending
a cheque made payable to

Age Concern

to
South Downs Funeral Service
The Old Post Office House
Hambledon Road
Denmead
Hants
PO7 6NN
Tel: 023 9223 1567
Published in Portsmouth News on July 10, 2020
