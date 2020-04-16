Home

WINKLES Jack Sadly passed away at
Hazeldene Nursing Home on
5th April, aged 91 years.
Funeral service to be held at Portchester Crematorium
on Monday 4th May at 12.45pm.
Sadly, due to social distancing guidelines, this will be a closed service.
Please do not send flowers.
Donations can be made at www.funeralcare.co.uk/tributes-
and-donations
Any enquiries please contact
Co-operative Funeralcare,
147 Stoke Road, Gosport,
PO12 1SE. (023) 9258 1032.
Published in Portsmouth News on Apr. 16, 2020
