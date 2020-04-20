|
|
|
Barber Jacqueline
"Jackie" Passed away on
4th April 2020 aged 65, following
a long battle with Dementia.
A dearly loved Mum to Kyle and James,
Sister to Wendy, Julie and Tony
and friend to many.
'Your loss leaves a hole which will,
in time, be filled with many,
many happy memories.'
The funeral service is to take place on
Tuesday 28 th April, 1.00 at The Oaks Crematorium, Havant however sadly due to the current restrictions this will be a private funeral.
Flowers or donations payable to Alzheimer's Society may be sent c/o Moores Traditional Funeral Directors,
302-304 Main Road, Southbourne PO10 8JL
Published in Portsmouth News on Apr. 20, 2020