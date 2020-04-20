Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jacqueline Barber
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jacqueline Barber

Notice Condolences

Jacqueline Barber Notice
Barber Jacqueline
"Jackie" Passed away on
4th April 2020 aged 65, following
a long battle with Dementia.
A dearly loved Mum to Kyle and James,
Sister to Wendy, Julie and Tony
and friend to many.
'Your loss leaves a hole which will,
in time, be filled with many,
many happy memories.'

The funeral service is to take place on
Tuesday 28 th April, 1.00 at The Oaks Crematorium, Havant however sadly due to the current restrictions this will be a private funeral.

Flowers or donations payable to Alzheimer's Society may be sent c/o Moores Traditional Funeral Directors,
302-304 Main Road, Southbourne PO10 8JL
Published in Portsmouth News on Apr. 20, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -