Tribble Jacqueline Passed away peacefully in her sleep following a short battle with cancer on 5th December 2019, aged 77.
She will be very sadly missed by all of her family and many friends.
Funeral service to take place at Portchester Crematorium on
Monday 13th January 2020 at 3pm.
Family flowers only, if desired, donations can be made
at www.funeralcare.co.uk/tributes-and-donations or payable by cheque to: Cancer Research UK
C/o The Co-operative Funeralcare
86 Trinity Street
Fareham
Hampshire
PO16 7SJ
Telephone: 01329 280249
Published in Portsmouth News on Dec. 27, 2019