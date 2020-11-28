|
BLATCH James Passed away in Queen Alexandra Hospital on Wednesday 11th November, aged 71 years.
Jim will be very sadly missed by his loving family and friends.
At the request of Jim's family, they respectfully ask only notified close family and friends attend the service due to the current situation.
Flowers welcome and donations if desired, can be made online or alternatively by cheque, payable to, Teenage Cancer Trust and sent c/o
A G Stapleford & Sons, 6 Powerscourt Road, Portsmouth, Hampshire, PO2 7JN
Tel: 02392 671444.
Published in Portsmouth News on Nov. 28, 2020