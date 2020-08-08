|
CLOKIE James Julian Peter "Julian" Sadly passed away on
27th July 2020 aged 76.
His funeral service will be held at
The Oaks Crematorium, Havant
on Thursday 13th August 2020
at 2.30 p.m. As numbers are limited
due to Covid 19, please contact the family should you wish to attend.
Flowers welcome, or cheque
donations if preferred to Catch22,
and may be sent c/o
Lee Fletcher Funeral Services,
95 High St, Cosham PO6 3AZ,
Tel no: 023 9238 4455,
or donate online using URL: https://www.funeralguide.co.uk/799
Published in Portsmouth News on Aug. 8, 2020