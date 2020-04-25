|
|
|
Jones James Reginald (Jim) Died peacefully on 19th
April 2020, aged 90 years.
Husband to his beloved
Mary (deceased), he will be sadly missed by his children, Vivienne
and Martin, his grandchildren,
Stuart and Alexandra and great grandchildren, Zach and Hazel.
Formerly of Shearer Road, Fratton,
Jim spent his final years at
Shearwater House in Milton.
Thank you to all the staff at
Shearwater for caring for Jim so well.
There will be a service at
Kingston Cemetery on
Tuesday 28th April at 2.30pm.
Published in Portsmouth News on Apr. 25, 2020