Malone James (Jim) Passed away peacefully
on 1st October 2020 aged 85.
Much loved husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather.
He will be sadly missed.
All our love, Carol, Brian and Lynne, Belinda and Paul, grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Grief is the price we pay for love.
Sadly, due to social distancing guidelines, this will be a closed service.
Family flowers only please.
If desired, donations can be made at:
https://jamesmalone.muchloved.com.
All proceeds will be passed on to
South Africa Lodge with
thanks for the love and care the
home provided to Jim.
Any queries, please contact:
The Cooperative Funeralcare,
Tel:02392 383460
[email protected]
Published in Portsmouth News on Oct. 15, 2020
