|
|
|
STEER James George Sadly passed away on the
5th June 2020, aged 91 years.
He will be very sadly missed by
all of his family.
The funeral service will be held at Portchester Crematorium on
Thursday 18th June at 12.30pm.
Sadly, due to social distancing guidelines, this will be a closed service.
Please do not send flowers.
If desired, donations can be made at www.funeralcare.co.uk/tributes-and-donations.
Any queries, please contact
The Cooperative Funeralcare,
320 London Road,
Waterlooville, PO7 7DU.
Tel: 02392 266105
Published in Portsmouth News on June 11, 2020