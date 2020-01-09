|
|
|
Watts James On 28th December 2019,
Jim passed away, aged 76,
after a long fight with Parkinson's.
He will be missed by his wife, Sue, his son, James, Laura & grandson, Ethan.
He also leaves brother, Ken, Julia, James, Sarah & Ben and family.
A service of celebration will be held at St Faiths Church, West Street, Havant, on 17th January 2020 at 2pm.
Donations to Parkinson's Research, rather than flowers please,
can be forwarded to
Carrells Funeral Directors,
4 Town Hall Rd, Havant, PO9 1AN
Published in Portsmouth News on Jan. 9, 2020