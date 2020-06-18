|
|
|
CLARKE Janet Ann Beloved wife of the late
George Augustine.
Who sadly passed away at home on the 14th June 2020, aged 71 years.
Much loved mother of Debbie, Richard, Tracey and Shane who will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Mourners to attend the funeral
service on Thursday 25th June 2020
in Portchester Crematorium South Chapel at 1.30pm by invitation only due to social distancing requirements.
Family flowers only please.
Donations are being received for
The Rosemary Foundation.
Donations may be made by either
going to Janet's Just Giving page
www.justgiving.com/janetaclarke
or by sending a cheque made
payable to the charity to
South Downs Funeral Service
The Old Post Office House
Hambledon Road
Denmead
Hants
PO7 6NN
Published in Portsmouth News on June 18, 2020