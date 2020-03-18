|
COBBOLD Janet Rosemary To my darling Janet Rosemary Cobbold, who passed away suddenly on 11th of February after 42 years of being together.
I miss you in so many ways,
I miss the things you used to say,
And when old times I do recall,
It's then we miss you most of all.
Thank you for loving and sharing,
For giving and for caring.
God bless you and keep you JR,
Until we meet again.
For all those who want to pay respects to JR, she will be buried on the 30th of March, 11.00am at the Natural Burial Sight in the South Downs. Telephone - 01730 8234, as this is a ECO Burial, no flowers but as Janet was a great supporter of the Battersea Cat and Dogs Home, donations to this charity will be appreciated.
Published in Portsmouth News on Mar. 18, 2020