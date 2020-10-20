|
COLLIER Janet Mary Passed away peacefully on
9th October, aged 76.
Much loved mother of Joanne and David and son-in-law Gary.
She will be very sadly missed by all of her family and many friends.
The funeral service will be held at Portchester Crematorium on
Friday 30th October at 3.30pm.
Please note, attendance at funeral services has been restricted.
If you wish to attend, please confirm with the family.
Family flowers only please.
If desired, donations can be made at www.funeralcare.co.uk/tributes-and-donations
Any queries, please contact
Co-operative Funeralcare, Eastney
Telephone: 02392 873218
Published in Portsmouth News on Oct. 20, 2020