Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Janet Collier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet Collier

Notice Condolences

Janet Collier Notice
COLLIER Janet Mary Passed away peacefully on
9th October, aged 76.
Much loved mother of Joanne and David and son-in-law Gary.
She will be very sadly missed by all of her family and many friends.
The funeral service will be held at Portchester Crematorium on
Friday 30th October at 3.30pm.
Please note, attendance at funeral services has been restricted.
If you wish to attend, please confirm with the family.
Family flowers only please.
If desired, donations can be made at www.funeralcare.co.uk/tributes-and-donations
Any queries, please contact
Co-operative Funeralcare, Eastney
Telephone: 02392 873218
Published in Portsmouth News on Oct. 20, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -