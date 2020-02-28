Home

Knight Janice Passed away peacefully
on 26th January 2020.

Now reunited with her beloved husband Keith, both formerly of "Knights Chemist Drayton."
Much loved Mum and Grandma,
she will be sadly missed by
all her family.

Farewell service to be held at
The Oaks Crematorium on
Friday 6th March at 11.30am.
Family flowers only please.
Donations payable to Rowans Hospice in memory of Janice would be gratefully received

c/o Drayton Funeralcare,
252 Havant Rd, Drayton, PO6 1PA Telephone: 02392 221299
Published in Portsmouth News on Feb. 28, 2020
