Moores Traditional Funeral Directors
302-304 Main Road
(Near Emsworth), Dorset PO10 8JL
01243 374644
Janice Phillips

Janice Phillips Notice
PHILLIPS Janice Patricia It is with great sadness,
that we announce the death
of our much loved Jan,
on 13th August 2020, aged 66.
A dearly loved Mum, Nannie,
Sister and friend.
Forever missed and always
loved and remembered.
Due to the current restrictions,
a private family only funeral
will take place at
The Oaks Havant Crematorium.
Family Flowers only, donations
in lieu of flowers payable to
The Rowans Hospice may be sent c/o
Moores Traditional Funeral Directors, 302-304 Main Road, Southbourne, P010 8JL.
Published in Portsmouth News on Aug. 28, 2020
