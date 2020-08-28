|
|
|
PHILLIPS Janice Patricia It is with great sadness,
that we announce the death
of our much loved Jan,
on 13th August 2020, aged 66.
A dearly loved Mum, Nannie,
Sister and friend.
Forever missed and always
loved and remembered.
Due to the current restrictions,
a private family only funeral
will take place at
The Oaks Havant Crematorium.
Family Flowers only, donations
in lieu of flowers payable to
The Rowans Hospice may be sent c/o
Moores Traditional Funeral Directors, 302-304 Main Road, Southbourne, P010 8JL.
Published in Portsmouth News on Aug. 28, 2020