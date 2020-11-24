Home

Comlay Jean Elizabeth
(nee Warden) Mother, Grandmother and Auntie,
92 years, 3 days young. Passed away at home surrounded by her loving family on Sunday 15th November 2020. Reunited with her darling 'Charlie'. Words cannot express how much we will miss you Mum. You were such a HUGE part of our lives. Thank you for all your love and support. Night night, God bless, Sleep tight, Love you always. Your loving Daughters Sharon and Suzanne, Sons-in-law Ian and Mark and Grandchildren Anna, John, Emma, Tim, James, Harmony, Grace and Brad.
Not forgetting 'Dolly'
x x x x x x x x x x x x

Funeral Monday 30th November at 11am at Portchester. Private family funeral only. Family flowers only please but donations to Great Ormond Street Childrens Hospital via www.justgiving.com/fundraising/Sharon-Clapson1

All enquiries to
Meridian Funeral Care,
Drayton, 02392 221299
Published in Portsmouth News on Nov. 24, 2020
