Home

POWERED BY

Services
A G Stapleford & Sons
10 West Street
Fareham, Hampshire PO16 9UZ
023 9298 8956
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Grantham
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Grantham

Notice Condolences

Jean Grantham Notice
Grantham Jean Lovelady Retired Health Visitor and widow of
Lt Cdr Derek Grantham.

Passed away peacefully at home on
21st August 2020, aged 76 years.

Funeral service will be held on Friday 11th September 2020 at 14:30pm in Portchester Crematorium, Fareham.
Due to current restrictions, numbers
at the crematorium are limited.

Donations, in lieu of flowers, can be made by cheque, payable to
The Stroke Association and sent c/o
A G Stapleford & Sons, 10 West Street, Portchester, Hampshire, PO16 9UZ
Tel: 023 9200 0692
Published in Portsmouth News on Sept. 3, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of A G Stapleford & Sons
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -