Grantham Jean Lovelady Retired Health Visitor and widow of
Lt Cdr Derek Grantham.
Passed away peacefully at home on
21st August 2020, aged 76 years.
Funeral service will be held on Friday 11th September 2020 at 14:30pm in Portchester Crematorium, Fareham.
Due to current restrictions, numbers
at the crematorium are limited.
Donations, in lieu of flowers, can be made by cheque, payable to
The Stroke Association and sent c/o
A G Stapleford & Sons, 10 West Street, Portchester, Hampshire, PO16 9UZ
Tel: 023 9200 0692
Published in Portsmouth News on Sept. 3, 2020