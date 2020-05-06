Home

POWERED BY

Services
Barrells The Funeral Directors Ltd (Waterlooville)
380 London Rd
Waterlooville, Hampshire PO7 7TA
023 9226 9000
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Macklin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Macklin

Notice Condolences

Jean Macklin Notice
MACKLIN (née Ayling)
Jean Audrey Residence, Fielder Court, Purbrook.
With deep sadness our beloved
mother, sister, grandmother and
great grandmother, passed
away on Monday 27th April 2020,
aged 87 years.
She was very much loved and adored and will be missed dearly by her children Susan, David and Steven,
as well her six grandchildren and
10 great grandchildren.
Our mum was a very loving,
caring, kind natured lady,
who we hope is resting peacefully.
Funeral is at Portchester Crematorium, on May 12th at 1:30pm.
Invitation only due to COVID-19.
Anyone wishing to send flowers,
please send to Barrell's Funeral Directors, Waterloovile.
Tel: (02392) 269 000
Published in Portsmouth News on May 6, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -