MACKLIN (née Ayling)
Jean Audrey Residence, Fielder Court, Purbrook.
With deep sadness our beloved
mother, sister, grandmother and
great grandmother, passed
away on Monday 27th April 2020,
aged 87 years.
She was very much loved and adored and will be missed dearly by her children Susan, David and Steven,
as well her six grandchildren and
10 great grandchildren.
Our mum was a very loving,
caring, kind natured lady,
who we hope is resting peacefully.
Funeral is at Portchester Crematorium, on May 12th at 1:30pm.
Invitation only due to COVID-19.
Anyone wishing to send flowers,
please send to Barrell's Funeral Directors, Waterloovile.
Tel: (02392) 269 000
Published in Portsmouth News on May 6, 2020