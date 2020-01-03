|
Morgan Jean Sadly passed away on
12th December 2019, aged 89 years.
Retired Teacher and formerly of Anmore Road, Denmead.
Much loved Mother of Allison
and Marion, Grandmother to Tom, Becky, Sarah, Lucy and sons-in-law David and Michael.
Now at peace.
Funeral service to take place at
All Saints Church, Denmead, at 11.00am on Thursday 16th January 2020 with a family only committal later that day.
Family flowers only please but donations by cheque payable to
The Rowans Hospice can sent c/o
J Edwards Funeral Directors,
13 St Georges Walk, Waterlooville
PO7 7TU.
Published in Portsmouth News on Jan. 3, 2020